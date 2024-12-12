PHOTOS: Trisha Krishnan celebrates Keerthy Suresh’s wedding with Antony Thattil; relishes traditional feast amid festivities

Keerthy Suresh finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, on December 12, 2024, in Goa. As the couple entered their new phase of life, many celebrities, including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Malavika Mohanan, and others, attended the wedding.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Trisha celebrated the couple’s wedding and posted a picture wishing the duo on their wedding day. In her recent post, the actress penned, “Congratulations you too, #fortheloveofnyke,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

The actress shared a picture of the happy couple enjoying their special moment together while having fun with their pet dog. She also shared a picture from the wedding feast, as she relished the festivities.

See Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram story here:

As Keerthy Suresh enters married life this year, many of her close friends and colleagues have also expressed their celebratory words to the happy couple. Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who seems to have not attended the event in person, shared her heartfelt gratitude to the actress: “This picture has my whole heart. Congratulations to the two most beautiful people. May you be filled with eternal happiness and love always.”

Moving ahead, the wedding also saw Keerthy’s Bairavaa and Sarkar co-star Thalapathy Vijay also making an appearance. Despite the superstar’s low profile in such events, he was recently seen making attendance donning a traditional attire as he celebrated Keerthy’s wedding with Antony Thattil.

See Thalapathy Vijay attending Keerthy Suresh’s wedding:

For those unaware, Keerthy Suresh and her boyfriend, Antony Thattil, have been in a relationship for more than a decade. The actress recently officially announced her relationship with the world just days before her wedding in Goa.

Her husband, Antony Thattil, is a Kochi-based businessman who manages several companies in Dubai. He is known for keeping his life private and remaining largely inactive on social media.

Moving ahead, Keerthy Suresh is set to soon make her debut in Bollywood cinema with the film Baby John, in which she co-stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie is the Hindi adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s 2016 blockbuster Theri, directed by Atlee.

