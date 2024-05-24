Did you see Vijay Deverakonda's new look? Arjun Reddy star looks hot in heavy beard and yellow beanie

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in his old massy beard look during the fan meet event in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

Did you see Vijay Deverakonda's new look? Fans go berserk (PC: Suresh PRO X)

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most promising actors currently working in the industry. The actor has always treated his fans with his impeccable charm and powerful roles in many films that became a trademark for Vijay. Meanwhile, the actor is now gearing up for his next big releases, and seems like the preparations have been started.

In a recent update, several pictures have been shared online from a fan meet event showing Vijay in his vintage beard look.

Vijay Deverakonda's new beard look


On May 24 morning, renowned PR Suresh PRO took to his social media platform X and shared some pictures of Vijay from a fan-meet event in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. In the pictures, Vijay can be seen in his dynamic avatar with a beanie on his head, a black t-shirt with cream pants along yellow-colored goggles that kept his unending charm maintained.

Soon after pictures surfaced online, fans took to X and expressed their excitement after seeing their rowdy anna back in his vintage form. A user wrote in Telugu which loosely translates, “M unnade Ra Babu is my elder brother.” Another one wrote, “Attitude King. The only person who think about his fans @TheDeverakonda. In what ever situation we love u anna.”

Meanwhile, Vijay has lots of upcoming projects in his pipeline including one of the most anticipated ones with Jersey fame director Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri.

Credits: Suresh PRO X
