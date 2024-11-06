Rana Daggubati misses his sister Samantha ‘Ruthless’ Prabhu, Baahubali actor takes a dig at her divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Rana Daggubati has maintained a special equation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, not just professionally but also in personal life. For him, the diva is like his sister, even though she was his sister-in-law previously, during her marriage to cousin Naga Chaitanya. And recently, the two of them caught up at an award ceremony and their fun banter has grabbed attention.

After Samantha bagged a special award at the ceremony, Rana Daggubati joined him on the stage and pulled her leg with several fun anecdotes. While the diva warned him to not crack jokes, he, on the contrary, went on to remark that just like she went from Tollywood to Hollywood, Samantha also changed from being his sister-in-law to sister.

Rana said, “Samantha went from Tollywood to Hollywood. Went from my sister-in-law to sister.”

That’s not all. Rana further remembered a fond childhood memory about the actress and revealed how he used to call her Samantha ‘Ruthless’ Prabhu. He further questioned why the fun, comedy-loving side of the actress was nowhere to be found now. The actor mentioned, “I’ve called her Samantha Ruthless Prabhu since we were kids. But where did comedy Sam go?”

Replying to the banter, Samantha responded that the comedy side of her personality as well as the controversial version of herself had gone to sleep, implying that she had evolved over the years from being fun-loving to serious.

For those who are unaware, Rana happens to be Naga Chaitanya’s cousin from his mother Lakshmi Daggubati’s side. Even after the latter’s divorce from the actress, Rana is still connected with Samantha and is very close.

Quite interestingly, as per some earlier reports, Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala seems to have disturbed the equation between the Akkineni and Daggubati families, as the latter apparently don’t approve of the new match. Moreover, no member of the Daggubati family even follows Sobhita Dhulipala on social media, leading to the rise in speculations about a possible discord.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, 2024.

