Nani’s 13-year-old iconic film inspired by South Korean romantic drama has sequel in the making?

After the insane success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani will next feature in HIT 3. The announcement of the film has already been made, and fans are elated for the star to join the popular movie franchise. Apart from that, he will also star in a project with Srikanth Odela. Amidst this, a new report stated that a sequel to Nani’s 2011-released film Pilla Zamindar is also in the works.

As mentioned by 123 Telugu, Pilla Zamindar’s producer, DS Rao, at a recent event, confirmed that the movie has been selected for a sequel to be made, and the story discussions for the same are in progress.

For the uninitiated, the film starred Haripriya, Bindu Madhavi, Dhanraj, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Vennela Kishore, and others in the lead roles.

While nothing has been officially announced in this regard as of yet, the speculation has left the fans excited to no limit. In fact, they have also been speculating whether Nani would reprise the titular role in the sequel, considering the enormous success of the first installment of the film.

Meanwhile, Nani recently grabbed attention as he announced collaborating with filmmaker Srikanth Odela once again, after their previous success with Dasara. The post on his X (formerly Twitter) account had gone viral in no time, as the fans were all charged up to witness the amazing performance that the two of them would bring up on the silver screen.

Check out the post here:

On the other hand, it was back on September 5, 2024, when the makers announced the third installment of the 1354483 film series, which would feature Nani spearheading it in the role of the angry and feisty cop Arjun Sarkaar. The poster attached to the same left an impression of excitement amongst the fans.

With this, the actor joined the much-loved and super-successful universe of the HIT franchise, where actors like Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen have previously taken up the lead roles.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film would revolve around the life and work of the cop Arjun, who sets out to correct the wrongdoings around him in his own unique way. HIT 3 is scheduled for a grand release on May 1, 2025.

