Malayalam actor and Rajinikanth’s co-star Vinayakan gets spotted engaging in verbal spat on the streets of Goa

Malayalam actor Vinayakan drew a lot of flak recently after a video of him went viral, wherein he could be seen engaging in a verbal spat with a shop vendor on the streets of Goa.

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Vinayakan could be seen creating a ruckus while arguing loudly with a shopkeeper. Soon, a crowd gathered as the actor continued with his verbal abuse.

While the reason for the altercation could not be asserted, netizens were quick to assume that he might have been intoxicated enough to cause such mayhem.

Check out the video here:

Well, this has not been the first time that the Jailer actor has grabbed attention for his rude behavior and creating a ruckus. Back in September 2024, he was detained at the Hyderabad airport by the CISF personnel on grounds of getting engaged in a heated altercation.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, wherein Vinayakan was traveling from Goa to Kochi. The CISF officials found him in an inebriated state, and thus he was soon taken into custody.

The police later reported that the actor further created chaos even after being detained. Sometime later, an OnManorama report revealed that Vinayakan was finally released on bail after his behavioral misconduct.

Addressing the particular controversy, Vinayakan, in an interview with Manorama News, denied being in the wrong and even challenged officials to properly check CCTV footage for evidence of truth.

He had said, “I do not know why I'm being taken into custody. I have done no wrong. The CCTV visuals can be checked for evidence."

Earlier in 2023, the Malayalam actor was also withheld guilty and then arrested after he caused a scene at the Ernakulam police station.

He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he arrived at the police station to address a personal matter. But things escalated fast after he lost his temper and created chaos.

