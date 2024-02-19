Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya gets engaged to his AD Tarun Karthik; See pictures from ceremony

Director Shankar Shanmugam is gearing up for his upcoming release Indian 2 with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. Recently took part in her elder daughter Aishwarya's engagement ceremony.

On 18th February, Aishwarya Shankar got engaged to Tarun Karthik who works as an assistant director of Shankar. This is the second time that Aishwarya is getting engaged. Her first marriage was with a state-level cricketer Rohit Damodaran and they both got a divorce later.

Actress Aditi Shankar known for films like Viruman and Maaveeran, took to her social media and shared a bunch of photos from the celebration. While sharing the pictures Aditi wrote, “With my two favorite people in the world (double heart emoji). What a beautiful and memorable day!! (eye emoji)”.

Aishwarya Shankar's earlier marriage

Aishwarya had earlier gotten married to cricketer Rohit Damodaran in June 2021, and since it was during the COVID-19 era, Shankar organized the wedding at a small scale in a luxury resort in Mahabalipuram. The guest list saw several important people attend, including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and other prominent faces from the Tamil industry. Later, Rohit found himself in a controversy when a 16-year-old girl filed a sexual harassment case against the cricket coach Thamarai Kannan. Rohit was also allegedly involved in the heinous incident. Shankar was planning a grand reception to invite the film industry in May 2022 but suddenly called off the reception after the incident.

Director Shankar’s work front

Director Shankar's Indian 2 is a sequel to the film of the same name. The first part became a blockbuster hit when it was released in theatres in 1996. The sequel will see the return of Kamal Haasan's Senapati. Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, and others featured in a key role. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the films will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad are part of the technical crew.

Meanwhile, Shankar is also set for his upcoming film Game Changer which features Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Surya in lead roles. The film revolves around the theme of electoral reforms, with Ram portraying the role of an IAS officer. Thaman S is helming the music composition for the film.

