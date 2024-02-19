Allu Arjun looks stylish in comfy all-black outfit as he returns from Germany; VIDEO

Allu Arjun recently made headlines yet again as he went to the Berlin Film Festival as one of the representatives of Indian cinema. The actor was seen jetting off to Germany on February 15th, where his 2021 action entertainer Pushpa was screened.

The National Award winning actor also spoke about taking Indian cinema to the global markets, as well as his future plans with the Pushpa franchise. In the latest update, Allu Arjun was spotted at the Hyderabad airport earlier today as he returned from Germany. The actor was seen donning a comfy all-black outfit, including a black hoodie, cargo pants and boots. He topped off his look with a pair of black shades.

Check out his look below:

Allu Arjun at the Berlin Film Festival

Allu Arjun was invited to represent Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlinale or the Berlin Film Festival. The actor also attended a special screening of Pushpa: The Rise, and was felicitated at the Indian Pavilion of the festival.

Speaking at the event, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor opened up about his visions and ambitions for Indian cinema in the upcoming years. He further spoke about his plans to have Pushpa as a franchise and hinted at the possibility of a Pushpa 3, after Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is currently in the production stage.

Allu Arjun also spoke about the film’s sequel and mentioned that everything will be bigger and better than the 2021 film, including the conflict between the protagonist and the antagonist, the characterization, presentation, internal conflicts and more. He also mentioned that he has a few interesting projects lined up, and all of them will be made on an epic scale.

Advertisement

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2 marks the fourth on-screen collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, after the Arya franchise and Pushpa. The film has Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj and many more in prominent roles.

It is understood that Pushpa 2 will begin exactly where its predecessor ended, and has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for the film. Pushpa 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15th, on the occasion of Independence Day.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun confirms Pushpa Part 3; says there is scope for a multi-film franchise

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun reveals his ambitions with Pushpa franchise, plans to take Indian Cinema to global markets