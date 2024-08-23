Does Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated SSMB29 have a connection to Garuda project? Find out

Mahesh Babu's eagerly awaited film, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, has generated significant buzz and speculation among fans. Recent rumors suggested that SSMB29 might be linked to the Garuda project, which Rajamouli had previously discussed. However, a recent report by Gulte has clarified that there is no connection between SSMB29 and the Garuda project, dispelling the earlier speculation.

The Garuda project has been a subject of discussion for some time, with Rajamouli previously hinting at various ideas surrounding it. However, SSMB29 is a separate endeavor that is currently in the pre-production phase.

Earlier this year, SS Rajamouli traveled to Japan for the screening of RRR and took the opportunity to introduce his film with Mahesh Babu to the Japanese audience. Rajamouli shared that they had completed the script for their next film and were in the pre-production phase, though casting was not yet finalized.

He said, "We finished writing our next film. We're in the pre-production process for the film. But, we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film, is locked."

SS Rajamouli further confirmed that Mahesh Babu would be the lead actor, praising his talent and appearance. The ace director expressed his hope to complete the film quickly and bring Mahesh Babu to Japan for an introduction upon its release.

SSMB29 is rumored to be an action-adventure film deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, potentially focusing on legendary themes similar to Rajamouli’s previous works. Mahesh Babu is expected to portray a character inspired by Lord Hanuman, known for his strength and bravery.

Reports suggest that the film will primarily be set in the African jungles, providing a vibrant backdrop for the adventure. The storyline is expected to involve Mahesh Babu's character navigating through terrains and facing formidable adversaries, reportedly including a villain played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, the Aadujeevitham actor's inclusion in the film is not confirmed yet. Meanwhile, the film's script has been written by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad.

