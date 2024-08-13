THROWBACK: When Sridevi got upset over SS Rajamouli tagging her as demanding for the Baahubali issue

SS Rajamouli’s most successful and popular Baahubali series doesn’t need an introduction. The Prabhas starrer- film featured some of the most talented and reputed actors. Interestingly, Sridevi was supposed to be a part of the film and she was even taken on-board for the role of Sivagami.

Unfortunately, there was some tension between the diva and the filmmaker, which led to her not being cast for the role. Instead, Ramya Krishnan took over. The situation escalated when SS Rajamouli disclosed that Sridevi's high demands were the reason she missed out on the project.

Later on, in 2017 during the promotions of her film Mom, Sridevi had opened up about the entire matter. During an interview with NTV Telugu, the diva expressed being both shocked and hurt over the way SS Rajamouli spoke about her alleged demands that made step down from Baahubali.

She had said, “I was shocked and hurt by his interview. Rajamouli is a calm and dignified person. I was very happy to work with him. But, the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad.”

Well, it surely indicated how things turned sour between the filmmaker and the actress and Sridevi’s revelation on the matter further proved how much she was startled to learn about SS Rajamouli’s remark.

For the unversed, in an earlier interview with ABN Telugu, SS Rajamouli had spilled beans on why he ultimately chose Ramya Krishnan over Sridevi for the role of Sivagami in the Baahubali series.

Advertisement

Expressing how he felt lucky over dropping Sridevi, SS Rajamouli had said, “We approached Ramya Krishnan and she proved herself fantastic and we now feel, we were lucky that we dropped the idea of having Sridevi in our film.”

ALSO READ: Meet South star Suriya who secretly worked at a garment factory without revealing his identity as the son of an actor