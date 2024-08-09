Mahesh Babu turns 49: Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda extend birthday wishes to SSMB29 actor

It's a special day for Mahesh Babu as the actor is celebrating his 49th birthday today (August 9). After his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, superstars Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda too have shared sweet notes on Mahesh Babu's 49th birthday. Check out their posts below!

The RRR actor took to his official Twitter page and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday anna!! Have a great year ahead." On the other hand, the Dear Comrade actor also shared a heartfelt note for the birthday boy on his Instagram. Vijay wrote, "Happy Birthday sir (sic) Don't make us wait too long to see you on the big screen. Wishing you health and happiness."

The sweet gesture by the actors has taken the social media by storm. Earlier, this morning Mahesh Babu's daughter had dropped a sweet family picture to extend birthday wishes to her daddy dearest.

Sitara wrote, “Happy Birthday, Nanna! I’m so grateful for all the little things you do to make me smile, from our little adventures together to just being there when we need you by our side. I hope today is filled with everything you love and more!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, all three actors Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Vijay Deverakonda have some exciting projects lined up. While the Maharshi actor will be collaborating with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for his much-awaited action flick SSMB 29, the Nannaku Prematho actor will next be seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to release in theatres on September 27, 2024. Recently, the makers had dropped its second album Chuttamalle, featuring the lead pair. Anirudh Ravichander once again proved his musical prowess with this song. Now, coming to the Arjun Reddy actor, he announced two projects on his birthday, this year.

Although the titles of both films have not been revealed, they are tentatively called VD12 and VD14. On August 2, Deverakonda shared a new poster from VD 12 and confirmed the film's release on March 28, 2025.

