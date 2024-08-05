Is Chiyaan Vikram a part of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's SSMB29? Thangalaan actor breaks silence

SSMB29 is the highly anticipated upcoming film directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the script completed by writer Vijayendra Prasad.

However, there were rumors that actor Chiyaan Vikram was approached to play the antagonist in the Mahesh Babu starrer. During a recent media interaction in Hyderabad, ahead of the release of his much-anticipated movie Thangalaan, Vikram was questioned about any developments on this matter.

Vikram did not divulge many details but left enough hints to keep the rumor mill active. He mentioned that Rajamouli is a good friend, and they've been discussing potential projects for a while. He confirmed their intention to work together in the future but stated that no specifics have been finalized yet.

Chiyaan Vikram said, "Rajamouli garu is a good friend. We have been talking for a while now. Of course, we will be doing a film sometime."

Additionally, there have been rumors that Prithviraj Sukumaran is in talks to star as the primary antagonist in the film. With both leads from Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan reportedly being considered, the anticipation of who will join Rajamouli’s next project has heightened. Aamir Khan's name has also been mentioned, but there have been no official updates from the team so far.

Meanwhile, SSMB29 is rumored to follow an Indiana Jones-style adventure, with elements inspired by the character of Lord Hanuman, known for his strength and valor. The film's storyline is expected to incorporate themes of adventure and heroism against a backdrop of African jungles, potentially drawing inspiration from Wilbur Smith's novels, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Advertisement

With Mahesh Babu as the only cast member till now, SSMB29 is set to begin filming in late 2024 or early 2025, with the expectation of high-quality visuals and innovative storytelling that Rajamouli is known for.

On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram is all set for the release of his film Thangalaan. The movie will release on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. The film will clash with several other releases including Mr Bachchan, Raghu Thatha, Stree 2, Demonte Colony 2 and others.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi engage in funny conversation about opening day of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29