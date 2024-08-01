Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note for Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur on her birthday, says, 'Waiting to watch..'

Dulquer Salmaan has taken the Internet by storm as he extended his wishes to his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur, on her birthday. The Kurup actor penned a beautiful note, highlighting his deep love and admiration for the actress. Further, DQ also wished her luck for upcoming ventures.

Dulquer wishes Mrunal Thakur on her birthday

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram stories and wished Sita Ramam’s co-star Mrunal Thakur, a happy birthday. The actress has turned a year older and is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, August 1.

Calling her “M” on the special occasion, the Hey Sinamika actor penned a special note that read, “Wishing you the happiest M!! Waiting to watch all the stellar roles you bring to life this year and here’s to even more accolades and all your dreams and goals coming true! Lots of Love ”

Check his Instagram story below!

For the uninitiated, the duo worked opposite each other in the 2022 Telugu film Sita Ramam. The film was helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi and even featured Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. Sita Ramam, bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

Moviegoers loved the story, direction, screenplay, and most importantly, the lead pair’s magical onscreen chemistry.

What’s next for Dulquer Salmaan?

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD in a cameo role. Next, the Sita Ramam actor will be seen in Venky Atluri’s directorial Telugu film, Lucky Bhaskar. Apart from Dulquer, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, amongst others, in crucial roles.

Reportedly, Lucky Bhaskar is set in the late 1980s and narrates the fascinating life of an ordinary bank cashier. The highly anticipated film is slated for its theatrical release on September 7 this year. Moreover, the Salute actor will also be seen in a Tamil film titled Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, which was announced on his 41st birthday. The King of Kotha actor is even anticipated to work with Sudha Kongara on the next film, Purananooru, starring Suriya.

