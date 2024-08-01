Manju Warrier spills the beans on her character in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan: 'I play Rajini's...'

Amidst various speculations regarding Manju Warrier’s role in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, the actress finally spilled the beans in a recent interview. The Viduthalai Part 2 actress also spoke about the overall project and its current development.

Manju Warrier opens up on her character in Rajinikath’s Vettaiyan

Popular actress Manju Warrier recently appeared in an Interview with Kaumudy Movies. She made heads turn when she talked about her much-awaited film with legendary actor Rajinikanth. Yes, we are talking about T Gnanavel’s directorial next, Vettaiyan.

Talking about the same, the actress said, "This is my first time with Rajini sir, and with Gnanavel sir who made Jai Bhim; so that's a pretty powerful combination, and it will definitely be a 'Rajinikanth film'. I have a pretty interesting character in the film as Rajini sir's wife."

Further, she spoke about the development of the project and revealed that the post-production work is underway and they recently wrapped up shooting. Moreover, Manju said that she has not yet started dubbing for any of the film’s scenes.

More about Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is an upcoming Tamil film starring legendary actor Rajinikanth in the lead role. Apart from him, the film will feature an exceptional cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles.

The film has been written and directed by T.J. Gnanavel and produced by A. Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the Vettaiyan.

Earlier, Rana Daggubati revealed that the film is very different from typical Rajinikanth films and has much more to offer. Vettaiyan is expected to be an action thriller featuring the superstar Rajinikanth as a retired police officer who sets out to uncover a dark mystery.

Manju Warrier on the work front

Apart from Vettaiyan, Manju Warrier has two other films. The first one is Footage which has been postponed due to torrential rains in various parts of Kerela. The Malayalam movie is directed by Saiju Sreedharan. Besides Manju Warrier, the film has Visakh Nair, and Gayathri Ashok in the lead roles.

Moreover, the Thunivu actress has another film with superstar Vijay Sethupathi in Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. This film is the sequel to the movie Viduthalai.

The crime-thriller follows the journey of Kumaresan, a constable, who is recruited to arrest Perumal, a teacher and leader of a separatist group.

