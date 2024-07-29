When Dulquer Salmaan opened up about comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan and said, 'It's an insult....'

Dulquer Salmaan, one of the leading pan-India actors, has a huge fan base across the nation. Apart from his performances, his dashing looks and humble nature set him apart.

The actor is even compared to Bollywood Baadshah Shah Ruk Khan. When Dulquer was asked about his feelings regarding the same, the actor said that comparing him to SRK is like an insult to the DDLJ actor.

Further, the Sita Ramam actor emphasized that there can only be one Shah Rukh Khan and how he is always awe-struck seeing the actor.

When Dulquer Salmaan opened up about the comparison with SRK

In 2022, Dulquer Salmaan was basking in the success of his film Sita Ramam opposite Mrunal Thakur. At the press meeting for the Hindi version of his movie, the actor openly talked about his comparison with Shah Rukh Khan and his deep admiration for ‘King Khan’.

As per India Today, when Dulquer was asked about how he felt when fans compared him with the Jawan actor, he said, “ I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan on and off screen, He's such a big role model for all of us. He's such a strong personality, not just an actor. I'm sure I have had influences on how I interact with people. It's there in me unconsciously. Comparing me to him is almost like insulting him because there can be only one Shah Rukh."

Further, the Hey Sinamika actor praised SRK and talked about his humility and way of treating people around him. Dulquer said when the Dunki actor is in a room full of people, he still pays equal attention to everyone. Moreover, Salmaan revealed that DDLJ is one of his favorite movies and he has watched it multiple times in theaters.

Dulquer Salmaan on the work front

On the work front, Dulquer was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD in a special cameo role. Up next, his newest venture is Venky Atluri’s directorial Telugu film, Lucky Bhaskar. Apart from Dulquer, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, amongst others.

As per reports, the film is set in the late 80’s and narrates the fascinating life of an ordinary bank cashier. Lucky Bhaskar is slated for its theatrical release on September 7, this year. Moreover, the actor will also be seen in a Tamil film titled Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments bankrolled Lucky Baskhar in partnership with Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in Aakasam Lo Oka Tara which was announced on his 41st birthday. The King of Kotha actor is even anticipated to work with Sudha Kongara on the next film Purananooru, starring Suriya.

