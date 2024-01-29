Resul Pookutty spills the beans about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham; says ‘every frame is an emotional rollercoaster’

Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly awaited movie, Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, is definitely one of the most anticipated survival dramas of the year. This film has been in production for a while and is scheduled to release on April 10th, 2024.

The makers of the film have already released its two posters, as well as the film’s teaser, all of which have only added to the hype that already surrounds the film. In the latest update, Resul Pookutty, who is the sound designer for the film, has taken to social media to share a sneak peek at the film’s ongoing sound design work. He also wrote in the caption:

“#Aadujeevitham shaping up. From the maestro @arrahman to the master craftsman #Blessy every frame is an emotional rollercoaster. Kudos to @PrithviOfficial and @Amala_ams”



Prithviraj and Resul Pookutty have a friendly exchange on social media

After spending a lot of time together, it's pretty clear that the cast and crew became really close friends. Prithviraj Sukumaran was quick to respond to Resul Pookutty’s post on X, saying “Genius at work”.

Resul also replied back to Prithviraj, where he said that the actor is overstating and that he is quite generous with the sound designer at times.



More about Aadujeevitham

As mentioned earlier, Aadujeevitham, or The Goat Life, has been in the making for more than five years now. In fact, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that it is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of all time. The film is based on the novel of the same name, written by Benyamin. Interestingly, the novel itself is based on a real-life incident that took place in Saudi Arabia.

The film follows the tale of Najeeb, a laborer from Kerala who migrates to Saudi Arabia in search of jobs. However, when he lands there, his dreams are shattered as he is forced into slavery as a goat herder. The film revolves around how he finds his way back home.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran as the protagonist, the film also features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean Louis, and several others in crucial roles. AR Rahman composes the music for the film while Sunil KS and A Sreekar Prasad take care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments respectively.

