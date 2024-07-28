Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Telugu film titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara; makers share first look poster on his 41st birthday

Dulquer Salmaan has turned a year old today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming Telugu film unveiled the title and first look poster. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, known for successful series like Paravu, this film is titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

This upcoming venture marks Dulquer's first collaboration with Sadineni. Meanwhile, the project is produced by Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts.

First look poster of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Aakasam Lo Oka Tara

The movie poster for Aakasam Lo Oka Tara features Dulquer Salmaan prominently. He is shown gazing upward, suggesting a sense of contemplation or aspiration. The background is a dramatic, cloudy sky, adding a sense of scale and depth.

At the bottom, a smaller figure stands in a rural landscape, which might hint at the movie's setting or themes. Meanwhile, the will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Announcing the title, the makers wrote, "Sky is not the limit. Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @Dulquer who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR. More updates will fly soon. #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan has a huge fan following amongst Telugu moviegoers after the success of Mahanati and Sita Ramam.

Dulquer Salmaan's work front

Dulquer Salmaan's last leading role was in the Malayalam film King Of Kotha (KOK), directed by Abhilash Joshiy. In this film, he portrayed Kotha Raju, also known as Raju Madrassi, a fierce gangster from a fictional town.

The actor is currently preparing for the release of Lucky Bhaskar, a Telugu film directed by Venky Atluri, set to premiere on September 7.

Additionally, Dulquer recently appeared as Captain in the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. Though a cameo, his role is anticipated to expand in the sequel. Meanwhile, the movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and several others in prominent roles. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli and several others appeared in cameo roles.

