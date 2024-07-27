Lucky Baskhar Title Track promo OUT: Makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer drops a banger featuring actor's charismatic looks

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar is gearing up for its release this year, and the makers have unveiled the promo for its second single on July 27, 2024. The song called Lucky Baskhar Title Track, is sung by the iconic Usha Uthup.

The promo features a glimpse of the song, which is set to be released completely on July 28.

Makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar unveil promo from second single

The Lucky Baskhar Title Track, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, is also available to be heard in languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Interestingly, all the versions are sung by Usha Uthup, with lyrics being penned by Ramajogayaa Sastry, Vinayak Sasikumar, Manoj Muntashir, and duo Vanamali & Balaji Venu Gopal in respective languages. Moreover, the makers released the first single from the film back on June 19, calling it Srimathi Garu in Telugu.

The first single showcased a few glimpses of the relationship shared by the lead characters played by DQ and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The upcoming movie, written and directed by Vaathi fame Venky Atluri, was initially slated to release in July 2024 but is now slated to hit the big screens on September 27.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Workfront

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the leading role for the 2023 Malayalam film King Of Kotha (KOK), directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The movie featured DQ in a rugged avatar called Kotha Raju, aka Raju Madrassi, an arrogant gangster from a fictional town.

Advertisement

Due to his nature and several problems, he stays away from his town only to return after a few years and reminds everyone who is the true ruler of the city. The film received mixed reviews from critics and ultimately failed at the box office.

Furthermore, the actor was recently seen playing the role of Captain from the Prabhas starrer flick Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film showcased the actor in a cameo role, which is expected to be extended in the upcoming sequel.

As DQ is set to celebrate his birthday on July 28, 2024, it is also expected that the actor might drop an update for his upcoming movie ventures in Tamil and Malayalam. However, an official update about the same has yet to come.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan pens heartwarming note as his first Hindi music Heeriye turns one; shares VIDEO