'Even at 2 AM at a nightclub...': When Allu Arjun REVEALED what he loves about his wife Sneha Reddy

There is no denying the fact that Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. The Pushpa actor is also a family man who prioritizes his family over anything else.

No matter how busy Allu Arjun is, he tries to spend quality moments with his wife Sneha Reddy, and his kids. He has never shied away from expressing his love for his wife and calling her his ‘pillar of strength’.

On a similar note, Allu Arjun in a throwback interview with Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Sneha Reddy and revealed what’s special about his beloved partner.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor said, "I like two qualities about her, she is very dignified. Even at 2 AM at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity and number 2, she is very balanced."

As per Hindustan Times, in yet another interview, Allu Arjun called his better half Sneha Reddy ‘very strict’. Further, the actor said that she does not get affected by his female fans. ''My wife says they should live with me to know how I am actually. She’s sure they’d no longer remain my fans,” Allu Arjun added.

On the work front, the superstar is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The upcoming action-drama is the sequel to Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

The power-pack action film explores the journey of a sandalwood smuggler who wants to rise to the ranks of his syndicate and locks horns with many opponents along the way. Pushpa 2 will be in close continuation with the first part and will further delve into the rivalry between Pushpa Raj and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film also features a brilliant star cast that includes, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj among others in key roles. Pushpa 2 is slated for its theatrical release on December 6.

