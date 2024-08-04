A look at Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy’s vacation wardrobe that perfectly blends style with comfort

Popular South Indian actor and superstar Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, is known for having a unique taste in fashion. Her Instagram handle is filled with photoshoots, which she does for different brands, looking like a perfect model who can make any other professional model or actress run for their money. Sneha often shares photos from her travel diaries with her hubby and kids.

The star wife knows what looks best on her and tries to strike a balance between maintaining her style and staying comfortable on her vacation. We have listed 7 of her looks that prove she is quite a fashionista. So, without further delay, let’s look at her travel lookbooks.

Allu Sneha Reddy in jersey dress

A few days back, Sneha took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from her latest trip. In the first photo, the celebrity wife can be seen wearing a white and neon green striped jersey dress with some funky quotes printed all over it.

She completed the look with a white cap, flat shoes, a watch in one hand, and a bracelet in another. The mother of two posed with her kids.

Sneha Reddy in a flared dress

In the second photo, Allu Sneha Reddy was enjoying the arcade with her son. She chose to wear a beige flared mini dress with soft pleats. The puffy sleeves added depth to the whole look.

Sneha completed the look with comfy flats, a watch, and a stack of bangles. She accentuated the look with a back-brushed, pinned hairstyle and minimal makeup. The photo exuded mother-son love. Her son can be seen in white outfits, which he paired with a white cap.

Allu Sneha Reddy slays in Korean pants

The Korean fashion trend is way too much hype, and Sneha Reddy has also followed it. In the latest shared photo, Sneha can be seen enjoying a bowl of ice cream wearing a white sleeveless waistcoat-style shirt and paired it with black Korean off-duty pants.

She completed the look with a watch in one hand, a few rings, and a black over-the-shoulder sling bag. Sneha wore minimal makeup, some sunscreen, skin tint, filled-in brows, and nude lip shade. She kept her hair open in natural, soft curls.

Sneha Reddy dons a puffed jacket

When she went to Paris with her hubby, Allu Arjun, in 2023, Sneha styled her look differently. In the picture, she can be seen donning a muddy beige-toned crop top, which she teamed with black pants and a puffy jacket.

Sneha Reddy completed her look with round sunnies, a stack of golden bracelets, brown lip shade, and naturally brushed hair. On the other hand, Allu Arjun complemented her look with his own style game.

Allu Sneha Reddy in a white flowy dress

When Allu Sneha Reddy went to Tanzania, she wore a white outfit on one of the days and dressed the whole family in white. Allu Arjun’s wife looked absolutely gorgeous in a white flowy dress with noodle straps. The ensemble featured three layers, adding extra depth to the look.

Sneha completed the attire with a golden neckpiece, a white ring, and brown designer flats and accentuated it with dewy makeup, soft brown smokey eyes, and brown lip shade. She carried an over-the-shoulder bag with it. Allu looked dashing in a white T-shirt and white shorts.

Allu Sneha Reddy in Kaftan dress

Sneha gave major beach vibes in a red and white flowy Kaftan dress she wore in the Maldives. The Kaftan featured side slits that gave a proper view of her toned legs. She had paired the look with a huge hat and slippers.

Sharing the photo, she captioned, “Good times, and tan lines.” Sneha looked gorgeous in no makeup look. However, she had probably layered her skin with lots of sunscreen as she was at the beachside.

Allu Sneha Reddy looks stunning in a ruched dress

On 2023’s New Year, Sneha shared a photo with her hubby, which seemed like one of their travel diaries, as the sun was setting in the backdrop, and they were posing at the beachside. She can be seen wearing a blue, brown, and white combination ruched dress. The outfit hugged her body like a dream, letting her flaunt her figure.

Allu Sneha Reddy accessorized her look with a perfect pair of Valentino signature gold earrings and black sunglasses. She completed the look with lots of sunscreen, skin tint, defined brows, and a brown lip shade. It seemed she perfected the makeup for the occasion.

Well, what do you think about Allu Sneha Reddy’s fashion statement? Which look from her travel diaries did you like the most?

