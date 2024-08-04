Allu Arjun expresses his grief over Wayanad disaster, donates Rs 25 lakh to Kerala CM Relief Fund

Allu Arjun shared his condolences and solidarity with the individuals affected by the tragic landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. Through a sincere message posted on his social media platforms, the Pushpa star revealed his decision to contribute a substantial sum to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund in order to assist with the recovery endeavors in the area.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength."

The actor's generous contribution is part of a growing wave of support from celebrities across the South Indian film industry. Other notable donors include Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Suriya, Vikram, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, and Nazriya, who have all donated substantial sums to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Suriya, Jyotika, and Karthi have collectively donated Rs 50 lakh to the relief fund. Suriya also shared his condolences on social media. He wrote, "#WayanadLandslide my thoughts and prayers with the families.. Heartbreaking..! Respects to all members of Government agencies and people on the field helping the families with rescue operations."

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya contributed Rs 25 lakh, issuing a statement expressing their hope that their donation would assist those in dire need.

Chiyaan Vikram donated Rs 20 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund, expressing his sadness over the tragic events.

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan donated a combined total of Rs 35 lakh. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna pledged Rs 10 lakh to aid the victims. Not just these actors, but several other including Nayanthara have also contributed to the Relief Fund to help those in need in landslide-hit Wayanad.

On the other hand, Mohanlal visited Wayanad to extend his support to the victims of the disaster. He was joined by Major Ravi as they met with the army personnel.

