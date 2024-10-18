Ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Ramya Pandian to tie the knot with yoga instructor?

The Aan Devathai fame actress Ramya Pandian is reportedly set to marry soon. Yes, you read that right! The actress, who was also seen in the popular cooking show Cooku With Comali, will tie the wedding knot with a yoga instructor and a life coach named Lovel Dhawan next month. According to a recent report in the Times of India, Ramya Pandian and Lovel Dhawan will exchange wedding vows on November 8, 2024, in Rishikesh. Further, the report claimed that the couple will organize a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 15.

If reports are to be believed, then Ramya Pandian met her now-to-be husband Lovel Dhavan after she joined a yoga training center run by Ravi Shankar Ashram in 2023. The couple met and instantly got along, and as reports suggest, Ramya and Lovel will marry with the consent of their families. It is pertinent to mention that Lovel Dhavan is working as an International Teaching Yoga Master at the Ravi Shankar Ashram.

Moreover, Lovel Dhawan owns public laboratories operating in multiple locations across Ludhiana and Punjab. He is the son of Ramesh Adhawan from Ludhiana, Punjab. On the other hand, Ramya Pandian is a popular actress and a native of Tirunelveli. The actress is the daughter of former film director Durai Pandian.

Although the speculations about her marriage are already on social media, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same from her or Lovel Dhawan’s side. For the untold, Ramya Pandian made her acting debut with the small-budget film Dummy Tappasu in 2015.

After that, in 2016, the actress was seen in Raju Murugan's helmed film Joker. Ramya Pandian was seen playing the role of a village belle in the movie.

Besides movies, Ramya has participated in reality shows like Cooku with Comali and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. The actress emerged as the second runner-up in the cooking show, while she became the only female finalist and 3rd runner-up in Bigg Boss as well. Moreover, Ramya Pandian has also appeared as a judge on the comedy television show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

