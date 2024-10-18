Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Men vs women; which team wins nomination pass in new challenge?

Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is getting intense with each passing episode. Recently, the channel dropped a new promo unveiling the latest challenge between the boys and girls teams. Whoever wins the challenge will get a nomination-free pass.

Going by the clip, Bigg Boss divided the task into levels to test which team has better knowledge, teamwork, and skills. BB also announces that the winning team will be given a pass to save a nominated contestant of the group from the upcoming elimination process.

According to Cineulagam, to win the reward, both teams compete in the challenge with utmost zeal. While the girls win the first task, boys manage to secure a point in the second round.

However, the girls’ team emerged victorious after they won the third round. Now, it is up to them who they want to save from the eviction process. Who do you think the women’s team will save from elimination?

Watch the promo below:

While the housemates are excited after winning a nomination-free pass, let's not forget that the weekend episode is just a day away.

After a dramatic week of ups and downs, Vijay Sethupathi will confront the contestants. Apart from that, fans are excited to see who gets eliminated this time after Ravindar Chandrasekaran.

This week, ten housemates are nominated, including Vishal, Sachana, Jacqueline, Soundariya, Ranjith, Deepak, Arnav, Muthukumaran, Dharsha, and Jeffrey.

According to a report by English Jagran, the voting trends indicate that Soundariya might get saved with the most votes. On the other hand, VJ Vishal is also getting significant attention from fans and is leading after Soundariya.

Advertisement

Muthukumaran and Ranjith are also close behind the other two contestants in the voting trends. However, the other housemates, including Sachana, Dharsha, Jacqueline, and others, are in the danger zone and might get eliminated this week.

Arnav and Dharsha are getting the least amount of votes from their fans, as per the report. Nonetheless, we cannot say anything until the weekend episode goes on air.

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 8 this week? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Dharsha gets into a heated argument with male contestants during new task