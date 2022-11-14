EXCLUSIVE: Harish Shankar’s next to Sujeeth’s untitled film, here’s Pawan Kalyan’s future line-up schedule

Pawan Kalyan is presently busy with director Krish Jagarlamudi’s Telugu period action adventure film - Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and his political commitments. Amidst this a lot is being reported about his forthcoming projects, with some reports stating that few of his upcoming projects are shelved or put on the back burner. However, a source close to the actor-politician has given us a different perspective.

“All the films will happen one after the other, but we are not sure which one will roll first. For now, Pawan sir is busy with director Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. After he finishes that, then depending on his political schedule at that time - and on which script from Harish Shankar’s next, Samuthirakani’s next, and Sujeeth’s next will be ready - he will take a call on his forthcoming projects. That’s all I can say as of now,” informs a source in the know.