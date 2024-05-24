EXCLUSIVE: Kajol, Prabhu Deva to reunite onscreen after 27 years; Telugu director Charan Tej to make Bollywood debut

Actors Kajol and Prabhu Deva are all set to reunite on the silver screen after 27 years. The upcoming collaboration is being helmed by Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati, making this his debut in Bollywood cinema.

The movie is said to be a high-budget action thriller that also has an additional cast of talented actors, including Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Aditya Seal, and many more in key roles. The upcoming film would also mark the first time Shah and Kajol would appear together on screen.

The upcoming collaboration of both actors is bound to excite many of the fans who loved watching them back in the day. The Charan Tej directorial movie has also roped in Jawan cinematographer GK Vishnu and Pushpa 2 editor Navin Nooli for the ambitious project.

Moreover, the film’s musical tracks are composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The music director had previously worked on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and made quite the sensation with his musical prowess.

Furthermore, Kajol and Prabhu Deva had appeared onscreen together back in 1997 for the Tamil language film Minsara Kanavu. The movie, co-written and directed by Rajiv Menon featured Prabhu Deva, Kajol, and Aravind Swamy in the lead roles. The film explores the tale of Priya, a convent student who aspires to become a nun someday.

However, when her childhood friend Thomas meets her for the first time after many years, he falls in love with him, only to be disheartened by her aspiration. This leads him to seek the help of Deva, who is known for changing women’s minds but ultimately, the latter also falls in love with her, creating a triangle love story.

Kajol and Prabhu Deva’s work front

Kajol has apparently completed two of her upcoming movies, one being Do Patti and the other being Sarzameen. Kayoze Irani directs the latter and features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

On the other hand, Prabhu Deva is currently working on the film The Greatest of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is slated to hit screens on September 5, 2024.

