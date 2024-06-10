9 Shah Rukh Khan comedy movies that are too good to miss

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor par excellence. Hands down, his illustrious career is a testament to his versatility, which he has demonstrated in his projects over the years. Some of the most loved films that have significantly contributed to his immense popularity are Shah Rukh Khan comedy movies. His impeccable comic timing combined with his on-screen persona is nothing short of a delight to watch.

9 Shah Rukh Khan comedy movies that offer wholesome entertainment

1. Happy New Year (2014)



Among several Shah Rukh Khan comedy movies, Happy New Year is one of the most entertaining watches. Directed by the ever-so-iconic Farah Khan, the film is a heist movie that blends elements of revenge, melodrama, comedy, romance, and a dose of patriotism. The dazzling dance sequences make it a worthwhile watch.

2. Chennai Express (2013)

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nikitin Dheer, Mukesh Tiwari

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nikitin Dheer, Mukesh Tiwari IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV. Apple TV

Shah Rukh Khan funny movies have been full of hardcore entertainment, and this Rohit Shetty directorial, Chennai Express, is proof. The film keeps you hooked with King Khan’s captivating urban, effortlessly suave, and charming metro look. The unusual love story between Rahul and Minamma is a laugh-out-loud funny ride that you would regret missing.

Advertisement

3. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak, M.K. Raina

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak, M.K. Raina IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Comedy, Drama, Music Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Aditya Chopra's directorial Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi reinstated the belief of many in the concept of love with its sheer innocence. The dose of Shah Rukh Khan comedy is offered in bits and pieces, keeping you entertained throughout. This epic romantic movie narrates the story of a simple Punjabi man, Surinder, who gets married to the vivacious Tani. In order to impress her, he undergoes a complete makeover and becomes Raj.

4. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bindu Desai

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bindu Desai IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Netflix

If you are a fan of typical Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan comedy movies, then you ought to know the classic Om Shanti Om. The film tells the story of Om Makhija, who reincarnates to avenge the killing of his beloved, Shantipriya. A perfect blend of comedy, romance, and music contributes to the film's wholesome entertainment.

Advertisement

5. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Haidar Ali, Smita Jaykar, Sheeba Chaddha, Shakti Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Haidar Ali, Smita Jaykar, Sheeba Chaddha, Shakti Kapoor IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

If you’re a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan funny movies, then Aziz Mirza’s directorial Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is a sure-shot highly recommended watch. The perfect on-screen chemistry between King Khan and Juhi Chawla as Ajay Bakshi and Ria Banerji is a visual delight. The romance in this film is truly timeless and has captured the hearts of many across different generations.

6. Baadshah (1999)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Amrish Puri, Johny Lever, Prem Chopra, Deepak Tijori, Sharat Saxena, Pankaj Dheer, Rakhee Gulzar, Saurabh Shukla, Avtar Gill

Shah Rukh Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Amrish Puri, Johny Lever, Prem Chopra, Deepak Tijori, Sharat Saxena, Pankaj Dheer, Rakhee Gulzar, Saurabh Shukla, Avtar Gill IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Release year: 1999

1999 Where to watch: YouTube

Okay, this may not be your regular SRK comedy movies because there was a time when Bollywood made sure to offer a perfect blend of thrill, action, and comedy all in one. Such was a film released back in 2019, Baadshah. The popularity of the film can be ascertained from the fact that the film title became the identity of King Khan.

Advertisement

7. Duplicate (1998)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Kajol, Mohnish Bahl, Farida Jalal, Tiku Talsania, Sharat Saxena, Rana Jung Bahadur,

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Kajol, Mohnish Bahl, Farida Jalal, Tiku Talsania, Sharat Saxena, Rana Jung Bahadur, IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Release year: 1998

1998 Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

This Shah Rukh Khan comedy flick, Duplicate is a timeless classic that is perfect for weekend entertainment. It's a guilty pleasure that offers lighthearted comedy with King Khan playing dual roles. The movie follows the story of a hero named Baloo and his lookalike Manu, whose lives intersect when Baloo ends up in trouble. Shah Rukh Khan's impressive performance in both roles is truly commendable.

8. Yes Boss (1997)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi, Kashmira Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Gulshan Grover, Johny Lever, Reema Lagoo, Rakesh Bedi

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi, Kashmira Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Gulshan Grover, Johny Lever, Reema Lagoo, Rakesh Bedi IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama and Musical

Comedy, Drama and Musical Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: SonyLiv and YouTube

This is one of those Shah Rukh Khan funny movies that you are not going to get enough of. An extremely beautiful saga of wholesome romance revolves around the story of Rahul, who remains on his toes to impress his boss who is a womanizer. He blackmails Rahul to help him win over Seema, but Rahul ends up falling in love with her. What follows further is a delightful watch.

Advertisement

9. Chamatkar (1992)

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Shammi Kapoor, Anjan Srivastav, Rakesh Bedi, Johny Lever

Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Shammi Kapoor, Anjan Srivastav, Rakesh Bedi, Johny Lever IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Release year: 1992

1992 Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Last one on the list is the fantasy comedy film, which can be described as one of its kinds. Directed by Rajiv Mehra, the film narrates the story of a village school teacher, Sundar who is cheated by his friend in Mumbai. After being robbed of all his belongings, Sundar seeks shelter in a graveyard, where he befriends a ghost (Naseeruddin Shah). Boasting extreme acting talent, the film surely wins one over with its innocence of storytelling.

Above are mentioned some hand-picked Shah Rukh Khan comedy movies that have been our favorites. We would love to hear your choice, so please leave a comment in the section below.

ALSO READ: 6 new web series that are apt for binge-watching