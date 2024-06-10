7 best Karan Johar-directed movies that show spectrum of emotions

Karan Johar is a multi-faceted Bollywood filmmaker known for grand productions, romance, and social commentary. Through the launch of Dharma Productions, a powerhouse studio, Karan Johar directed movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Johar champions fresh talent and explores love stories with a twist. He isn't afraid to tackle controversial themes like infidelity (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) or cultural clashes (My Name is Khan). Mixing humor, drama, and music, he's become a pop culture icon.

7 best Karan Johar-directed movies that dive into the world of love and emotions

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Anjali Anand

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of Karan Johar’s latest movies, and the romantic comedy was a total hit. It follows the love story of Punjabi firebrand Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Bengali journalist Rani (Alia Bhatt), who defy their contrasting backgrounds and families and want to be together.

Facing disapproval, they embark on a three-month trial of living with each other's families, hoping to prove their love can withstand cultural clashes. Karan Johar, known for his grand productions and focus on love stories, injects humor and social commentary on family traditions and modern love into this vibrant film.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Family

Release Year: 1998

Where to Watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar's directorial debut, is a romantic comedy with a twist. In college, tomboyish Anjali (Kajol) secretly loves her best friend Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), but he falls for the stylish Tina (Rani Mukerji) and Aman (played by Salman Khan. Years later, Rahul's young daughter, inspired by her late mother's letters, tries to reunite him with Anjali, who's now a mature woman.

This Karan Johar and Salman Khan movie is a fresh take on love. He blends two love stories across timelines, showcasing friendship, love triangles, and the importance of following your heart. The film's vibrant visuals, catchy music, and focus on love and family became a Bollywood staple.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farida Jalal, Hrithik Roshan, Jibraan Khan

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

Release Year: 2001

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... or K3G, is one of Karan Johar’s best movies, focusing on grand family drama. Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), the adopted son of a wealthy family, defies his father by marrying Anjali (Kajol) from a humbler background. Disowned, they build a life in London.

Advertisement

Years later, Rahul's younger brother Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) embarks on a mission to reunite the family, navigating cultural clashes and emotional turmoil. Johar's extravagant sets, melodramatic plot, and focus on family ties and forgiveness make K3G a quintessential Bollywood tearjerker.

My Name Is Khan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Adarsh Gourav, Tanay Chheda, Jimmy Shergill

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Adventure

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: YouTube

My Name Is Khan stands at the top of Karan Johar’s hit movies list. The movie tackles Islamophobia and prejudice in a post-9/11 world. Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a man with Asperger's syndrome, migrates to the US and marries Mandira (Kajol). Tragedy strikes after the attacks, leading to suspicion and discrimination towards Rizwan. Determined to clear his name and promote tolerance, he embarks on a cross-country journey to meet the President.

Johar delivers a powerful message wrapped in a love story. He portrays the struggles of Muslims in America while highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding.

Advertisement

Student Of The Year

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Netflix

Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar, is a teen romance set in a glamorous college. Two ambitious students, Abhi (Sidharth Malhotra) and Rohan (Varun Dhawan), compete for the Student of the Year title and the affection of their beautiful classmate Shanaya (Alia Bhatt).

Johar's take is lighthearted and aspirational. He infuses classic high school tropes with Bollywood flair, showcasing extravagant sets, catchy music, and dance numbers. The film launched the careers of its three leads and explored themes of ambition, friendship, and the pressure to excel in a competitive environment.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan, Lisa Haydon, Alia Bhatt

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Netflix

In the list of Karan Johar’s famous movies, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil wins at all costs. It is a complex love story directed by Karan Johar. Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) form a deep bond in New York, but Alizeh avoids commitment due to a past heartbreak. Years later, Alizeh reconnects with her husband, DJ (Fawad Kahan), who becomes a close friend despite her own feelings for Ayan.

Advertisement

Johar explores the complexities of unrequited love and emotional maturity. The film features his signature grandeur with beautiful visuals, soulful music, and strong performances. However, it sparked debate for its portrayal of a love triangle with a married character.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Kirron Kher

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, directed by Karan Johar, tackles infidelity and marital dissatisfaction. This is one of the best Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan movies; he plays Dev and Maya (Rani Mukerji), both unfulfilled in their marriages to Rhea (Preity Zinta) and Rishi (Abhishek Bachchan), who find solace in an extramarital affair.

Johar's take is bold for mainstream Bollywood. He explores the emotional justifications for infidelity while portraying the consequences on families and personal happiness. The film features his usual grandeur but is laced with a darker tone. It divided audiences - some praised its realistic portrayal, while others found it controversial.

Karan Johar's movies showcase core themes of love, family, and emotional depth. The genre has remained a constant thread throughout his diverse filmography. He continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences, solidifying his place as a leading creative force in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Next up, the director is preparing to return to the director's seat with the upcoming film Takht. Details such as the star cast and title are currently being kept secret.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra remembers dad Ashok Chopra on his 11th death anniversary in special post; 'Thinking of you today and everyday'