EXCLUSIVE: Prasanth Varma reveals NOT casting A-lister in HanuMan, opens up on VFX comparisons with Adipurush

Director Prasanth Varma, known for helming films like Awe (2018) and Zombie Reddy (2021) is aiming to set a benchmark in South Indian cinema and beyond, with experimental films. He is now gearing up for the release of his first Telugu Superhero film, HanuMan starring Teja Sajja. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Prasanth Varma opened up about creating his own Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), the upcoming superhero film HanuMan, the film's VFX comparison with Adipurush, and more.

"To keep me excited about my own films, I need something challenging," said Prasanth Varma about creating PVCU further sharing that he is "interested in superhero films and very passionate" about this genre and wants to create something that "has our roots but also set in current times with the use of technology we have now."

SS Rajamouli is known for adding references of rich history, mythology, and culture to his films. Any inspiration from there?

His (Rajamouli) father's elder brother Siva Shakthi Datta, he writes most of the songs and all for Rajamouli sir and he is the same person who writes for me also. When I wrote Hanuman, the person I narrated it to was him. He guides me also so he is actually common between me and Rajamouli sir.

You are 2 films old as a director and both films have managed to set a benchmark in some or another way because of your unique story ideas. What is your idea of storytelling to the audience because none of your films have anything in common?

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, director of Kamal Haasan's film Pushpak is my inspiration because whatever films he has done are all very different from each other. He was the one always breaking barriers and doing creative stuff. There are great filmmakers who are doing great with rom-coms, commercial cinema, and horrors but I want to explore those genres that have not been explored in the Indian Cinema or at least in the Telugu cinema so that is great in a way for me because I will not have differences to look at.

What were the challenges you faced while making HanuMan?

When I was making Zombie Reddy, I had no idea how to make it and how zombies work so there was a lot of excitement to learn and also do it. At the same time, with superhero film, I didn't know how to shoot for a superhero film so I was learning and making it, which was more fun, and different genres films keep me going. I don't want to keep directing movies in the same universe, I want to shift to different genres and make films that are not explored yet.

We faced many challenges as we didn't know how to shoot the character (HanuMan) very fast, like in flash, and for that, I had to do a lot of research. We had to shoot in very unconventional places, forests. I don't believe in anyone saying that 'he worked really hard for this film' because this is why we are in the industry to do and this is our passion, hobby so we enjoy the entire process of making the film, and whatever challenges that were there, were also very exciting to conquer.

The teaser of Hanuman was hailed for its VFX

VFX, we didn't have the budget and started on a very low budget. It is not a big-budget Hollywood or Indian film so we had our limitations...We couldn't afford to go to big studios. We went to a small one, recently established studio for VFX. They are very talented people, passionate and were very much co-operating on our film. We don't have much budget, so were are taking it forward with whatever we can and taking a little more time that it is supposed to. Quality-wise, we are not compromising anywhere.

When is the film planned for release?

We will know only after June. I will take a call on the release date after I have all the shots in my hand. All the other work is done from music to dubbing, we are only waiting for the VFX thing to complete by June end.

Again with casting, you have Teja Sejja, a rising star. How did you go about casting for HanuMan?

Teja did my previous film Zombie Reddy so at the time, I was casting for HanuMan. Initially, I thought of big heroes but when I was imagining them in my story, I felt like a lot of Telugu actors are already superheroes in commercial cinema, without being superheroes. If would have cast a big star into it, it would have looked like this has been done before. I needed an underdog to get superpowers so Teja was the right person for me because on and off screen he has that kind of image, and we want him to exceed.

When we announced it, somebody from Bollywood immediately called me and said... Prashanth Varma about his upcoming film, HanuMan

The film was announced as the first Telugu superhero film. Now that it is releasing Pan-India, how are you planning to market Hanuman as?

When we started it, it was a Telugu film but when we announced it, somebody from Bollywood immediately called me and said why are you limiting this film to only Telugu. So at that time, I didn't believe in it but later, as and when we were running creatives out, a lot from the North and other states showed interest in the film. As and when people were telling us the value of the film, then we expanded to different languages. When the teaser was released, we got calls from Japan, China, Nepal, and Africa saying they want to release the film even there. First, we announced it as a Telugu superhero film, then Pan-India and now it might become Pan-World too.

When Adipurush's teaser was out, there were a lot of comparisons saying the VFX of HanuMan was better. Your comment?

It reached to me also but I cannot comment on somebody else's film as every film is the director's baby. After the trailer was released, a lot of perspectives got changed about Adipurush also. I'm really rooting for Adipurush and for it to work. For VFX films, it is very important to give time and they did so now I think it will be much much better in the final output.

Watch HanuMan teaser below:

