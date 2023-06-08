EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej to exchange ring with Lavanya Tripathi in the evening at his home; Allu Arjun to attend

The cat is out of the bag now and remember you heard it first on Pinkvilla that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to get engaged on June 9. While it is officially confirmed today by their respective teams, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun has decided to get engaged to his long-time girlfriend and actress Lavanya at his home.

"Varun decided to host the engagement ceremony at his home as the couple wanted to keep it low-key with the presence of only family members. Also, evening is an auspicious time decided and it will be a close-knit ceremony followed by a party that will see mega cousins together under one roof. Allu Arjun will also be attending the engagement party tomorrow with his family," revealed our source. "From decor to the food menu, everything is well-taken care of by Varun Tej's family," adds the source.

As we revealed earlier, the couple will make their relationship official tomorrow with their engagement photos on social media.

Varun Tej and Lavanya will take the plunge tomorrow, June 9, 2023.



"The preps are going on in full swing for mega family. Ram Charan, Upasana, Sai Dharam Tej, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi and the entire Allu-Konidela family will be seen at Varun Tej's engagement to bless the couple," our source revealed.

"The wedding will take place this year and Varun will make an official announcement about this at the right time," a little birdie told Pinkvilla.

Varun and Lavanya’s love story

Varun and Lavanya fell in love with each other on the sets of Mister in 2017 and further, they worked together in the film Antariksham 9000 KMPH, which was released in 2018. Ahead of their engagement, Varun and Lavanya spent enough time together on their holiday in Italy.

The reports of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement are doing rounds all over the internet. The couple has left their fans thrilled with excitement and joy, and clearly, cannot wait to witness their engagement.

