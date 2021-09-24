EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna joins Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in Hanu Raghavapudi’s next

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan started filming for Hanu Raghavapudi’s as-yet-untitled romantic period drama a few months ago. The first few schedules have been shot in Hyderabad and Kashmir, and the team will regroup soon to shoot for the remaining portions. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has an exciting update on this much awaited Telugu movie. We have learnt that actress Rashmika Mandanna too has joined the cast of this film, which is backed by Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies.

“Rashmika’s role is very critical for the film, and the makers were extremely happy when she agreed to be a part of the project. It’s an extended cameo. Meanwhile, the makers have planned an international schedule and are eying Russia as the shooting location, however the dates and the logistics are yet to be finalised,” informs a source close to the development. Reportedly, Rashmika had been approached for the film earlier too, however it didn’t work out then because of date issues.

Thank you for the lovely surprise you guys. Here’s a poster of my next Telugu project with Hanu Raghavapudi. It has been a great learning experience shooting for this one across India and can’t wait for you guys to watch it on screen. @SwapnaDuttCh @SwapnaCinema @hanurpudi pic.twitter.com/Ht272CUMZc — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2021

While Dulquer plays a Lieutenant in the movie, Mrunal’s character is called Sita. Their first looks were unveiled on their respective birthdays. Sharing the same on Twitter, Dulquer had written, “Thank you for the lovely surprise you guys. Here’s a poster of my next Telugu project with Hanu Raghavapudi. It has been a great learning experience shooting this one across India and can’t wait for you guys to watch it on screen.” Meanwhile, Hanu had shared Mrunal’s look from the film in August.

The film’s music will be composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. On the other hand, Rashmika has director Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu with , and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the pipeline.