EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she connects to her character in Shaakuntalam being a modern woman

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. It's one of the most talked about films and has been carrying massive expectations among movie buffs. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha opened up about how she connects to her character Shakuntala in Shaakuntalam and reveals her qualities.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals that her character Shakuntala connects to her despite being as old as the 5th century. Speaking about the film, she said, "especially with Shaakuntalam, playing Shakuntala, it might be Abhijnana Shakuntalam's play and the character might be as old as the 5th century but there's something striking about the fact that it's amazing that I still connect being a contemporary modern day woman. I connect to her and the character is very very me. She is strong, she is strong about her beliefs and she goes out for love she stays firm beliefs and where she wants to be in society. So I think it's very relatable and especially emotions like love, betrayal, and redemption and they don't go out of style. They transcend and part of human emotions over the centuries and nothing changes."

Samantha speaks about Shaakuntalam and her character. Watch the full interview here:

About Shaakuntalam

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the upcoming film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the King of the Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, and a few others in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha will also be making her Tollywood debut as Prince Bharata in Shaakuntalam.

Made on a massive budget, Shaakuntalam is bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and produced by Neelima Guna. Shaakuntalam was initially scheduled to release in February but got postponed. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs.

