EXCLUSIVE: Samantha heaps praise on Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha: ‘She is born to be a superstar’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star is now inspiring millions of her fans and followers with exceptional career choices, and most importantly, the way she handled crises in her personal life. The talented actress is set to release her ambitious project Shaakuntalam in April, this year. The highly anticipated project, which features the celebrated actress as the epic character Shakuntala, has already garnered attention with its promising songs, and the official trailer.

In her Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her much-awaited film, and her little co-star Allu Arha, who is the daughter of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy. Here's what Samantha has to say...

Samantha heaps praise on Allu Arha

The popular star, who is totally excited about the release of Shaakuntalam, extensively spoke about the project and her little co-star Allu Arha, in her chat with Pinkvilla. As mentioned earlier, Shaakuntalam features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakunthala, while little Arha plays her onscreen 'Son' Prince Bharata. The star kid, who is making her acting debut with the film, has reportedly delivered a fantastic performance and Samantha clearly seems to be highly impressed by her young co-star. The actress also praised the child actor for her fluency in the Telugu language and stated that her language skills are better than most adults in Hyderabad.

"She is so adorable. She blew everyone's mind on set - Arha. Firstly, she doesn't speak a word of English. She only speaks Telugu. She speaks Telugu better than most adults in Hyderabad speak the language. It is so pure. And she was absolutely brilliant - I remember the first day after the shoot. I tweeted that this is a superstar right here. And she doesn't even need a father, she is going to make it anyway. Because she is born to be a superstar," stated Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

"From the very second day of the shoot, she shot from 9 to 9 in the night. There were no complaints. She had long dialogues and there were like 200 people on set. She wasn't scared. She had so much confidence. It was lovely to watch her perform. And I think that she is going to make an incredible mark in the film," added the actress.

Watch Samantha's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, below:

About Shaakuntalam

The epic drama, which is based on Kavi Kalidasa's legendary play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, is helmed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is making his Telugu cinema debut by playing the role of King Dushyanta in the film, which features Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Menaka, Kabir Bedi, and baby Allu Arha, in the supporting roles.

