EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares why she was hesitant to play the role of Shakuntala in Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most adored Indian actresses currently. In her 13 year long movie career, she has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. The actress has found great success over the years playing strong female parts. She has always been appreciated for work and has many solo hits to her credit as well. Her memorable films include Ye Maaya Chesave, Dookudu, Eega, Kaththi, 24, A Aa, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe and more. Ahead of the release of her next film Shaakuntalam, she graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Why She Was Apprehensive To Play Shakuntala in Shaakuntalam

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Avinash Lohana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu answered many brewing questions related to the pay parity in the movie industry, her health, her upcoming projects and more. Samantha was a bit apprehensive to play Shakuntala from her now upcoming release Shaakuntalam, initially. When she was asked about why she was in double-minds to play this role, she said, "I thought I didn't look like Shakuntala. I thought that I didn't have the grace and the poise of Shakuntala. But, this is a kind of a common trait with me over the last few years that I have (always feared) - for all the roles that I have played (,I initially feel), 'I can't do it. I can't do it. I just can't do it'. So I think this is a kind of a trait that I fear but then I confront that fear. I think this is sort of an evolution of not just me as an actor but me as a person as well. I fear everyday but somehow I confront it and I think all of the characters that I have done in the last few years are characters I was absolutely fearful of playing."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Where The Hesitation Of Playing A Particular Part Comes From

Samatha then shared where the fear and hesitation of playing a particular part or role stems from. She answered saying, "I don't play characters that I usually do. There's always a new character. There's always a new part of myself that I'm discovering to play the character and the part that I don't even know that exists as yet. So I think the hesitation comes from there and not really that I have self doubt. But everytime I am addressing a new subject, I am unlocking a new part of me that I didn't know existed."

Samantha Has An Exciting Slate Of Movie Releases

Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The film releases worldwide on the 14th of April, 2023. After Shaakuntalam, she will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. Kushi is scheduled to release on the 1st of September, 2023. The actress is currently shooting for Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan, in Mumbai. The web-series will release in 2024.

Advertisement

The advance bookings for Shaakuntalam will go live in 2 weeks from now. You can watch the film at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the need for pay parity in the industry; Says 'Want it to be a byproduct..'