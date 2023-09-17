EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee to reunite for fourth time; Jawan director says, 'When there's the...'

Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee are one of the most successful actor-director duos in Tamil cinema. Their previous collaborations include Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, and have all been blockbuster hits. The duo's ability to create entertaining and socially relevant movies has won the hearts of millions of fans. Their fourth collaboration is eagerly awaited by fans who can't wait to see what they have in store. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jawan director Atlee opened up on reuniting with Vijay for the fourth time.

"Of course, it will happen, and why there's a doubt? I have done just 5 films out of which 3 are with Vijay. So, when there's the right time, we are going to do next," confirmed Atlee during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, after the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Atlee also spoke about how he and Thalapathy Vijay have developed a great working relationship over the years and how they trust each other's creative instincts. In fact, Vijay was the only person with whom he shared details about Jawan even before the news was out to the world.

"Jawan was always made for Shah Rukh Khan, I never had a second thought that who can play it. But from day one, from script to scenes, which schedule will be when the only person I interacted was Vijay sir (Thalapathy Vijay). He is like a brother to me and we are really serious about what we do in our life. He used to share about his film, and I would share about Jawan to him. He was very advisory, always a backbone to me. Yes, we shared with each other a lot of stuff on Jawan but it was purely made for Shah Rukh Khan sir," revealed Atlee.

Check out the full interview below:

