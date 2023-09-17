EXCLUSIVE: Atlee confirms conversations with Allu Arjun; Says ‘We have an idea, let’s wait for god’s blessing’

After directing Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, the industry circles are buzzing strong with the reports of Atlee teaming up with Allu Arjun on a massive action entertainer. The reports gained momentum even further when Allu Arjun reviewed Atlee’s newly released, Jawan. According to industry circles, Atlee and Allu Arjun have been in conversation for a feature film for the last few years, however, there has been no official word on the same from either of the stakeholders. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Atlee for the first time opened up about the plans of teaming up with Allu Arjun.

Allu Sir and I love each other's craft, says Atlee

He said, “Allu sir is a very good friend and we love each other’s craft. Of course, we have an idea of what to do and how to do it. A film comes together by god’s blessing so we need the blessings in the form of the right script. We have an idea and now, let’s wait for god’s blessings.” Atlee is in no hurry at the moment to start work on his next film. “I have given my next call sheet to my child – Meer. The next four months, I am going to be with him and then I will decide on what to do next.”

Atlee explained that the break is a must for him as he was completely invested in Jawan for the last 3 years. “Jawan was an elephant’s pregnancy as I was into it for over 3 years and am yet to come out of it. I need a little time to come out of it and then think about my next. I have bigger responsibilities now to cater to a bigger audience. I want to take my films to a global level and that’s a promise I made to Shah Rukh sir. So, I have to grow and do something bigger than Jawan as well. That’s the wish of Khan sir too,” he smiled, quick to add, “So, I will spend 4 months with my son and then start writing. Very soon, I will call you and tell you, brother this is what I am doing next.”

I have discussed an idea with Salman sir and Hrithik sir, says Atlee

Atlee is meanwhile making his debut as a producer with VD 18 starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in lead. The actioner is produced by Atlee, his wife Priya along with Murad Khetani. Atlee signed off by saying that he has discussed an idea with some of the top Hindi Film Stars too. “Salman sir and I had a discussion. I had a discussion long back with Hrithik sir too. I have spoken about a film with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh too. I am also in talks with Vijay sir and Allu sir. As cinema lovers, we come with love and have those discussions. Right now, we all have that synergy and are aligned to an idea. All that’s needed is a good script. Once god’s blessing comes, we will crack that too,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview of Atlee with Pinkvilla below where he opened up about the historic success of Jawan, decoded the megastardom of Shah Rukh Khan, opened up about his plans of making films with Thalapathy Vijay and SRK in the future and a lot more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'I have discussed a film with Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan'; Atlee on his next in Hindi after Jawan