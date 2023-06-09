EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej to wear Tarun Tahiliani, Lavanya Tripathi to sport Anita Dongre outfit at engagement

After years of making their fans guess about their secret relationship, Varun Tej and Lavanya have finally confirmed their engagement via their respective teams. The couple will exchange rings today, June 9, at Varun Tej's residence. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun will be wearing a Tarun Tahiliani outfit at his engagement while Lavanya will be decked up for her big day in Anita Dongre.

"The preps are happening in full swing and there's a lot of hush-hush as the Mega family gears up for the biggest first event of the year before they are set to welcome Ram Charan and Upasana's first child in July. The couple will be embracing traditional and contemporary styles for their engagement. Lavanya's makeup will be done by Sandy, a top makeup artist in Hyderabad," revealed a source.

"A theme of statement minimalism has been decided in terms of decor," added the source.

Guests at Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's engagement

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi will exchange rings in the presence of their close friends and family members. It is going to be entirely an Allu-Konidela family event. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi and many others will be seen on Varun Tej's special day.

"The wedding will take place this year and Varun will make an official announcement about this at the right time," reveals our source. Varun Tej and Lavanya managed to keep their relationship under wraps for years. Finally, after facing a lot of questions from the media about their romance, their love story is ultimately bringing them together officially in a heartwarming conclusion.

ALSO READ: Scoop: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to make it official with their engagement photos