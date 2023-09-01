'Feel bad Kavya Madhavan is made scapegoat': When Dileep opened up about divorce from first wife Manju Warrier

Malayalam actor Dileep always manages to catch headlines because of his personal life. The actor is currently happily married to actress Kavya Madhavan after ending his marital relationship with lady Superstar Manju Warrier. He divorced Manju and got married to Kavya. However several media reports stated that he had an extramarital affair with Kavya and this resulted in divorce from Manju. However, after the divorce, Dileep clarified that Kavya had nothing to do with his divorce.

Dileep said Kavya Madhavan isn't reason for divorce from Manju Warrier

In a throwback interview with Reporter TV, Dileep said that Kavya Madhavan is one of his best friends, just like Nayanthara and Mamta Mohandas. He was quoted saying, "Kavya Madhavan is not the reason behind my divorce. I feel really sad that Kavya Madhavan is being made a scapegoat. People who spread these rumors should understand that they too have women in their homes. For me, Kavya Madhavan is a great friend like Nayanthara, Mamta Mohandas, Amala Paul, and Meera Jasmine. My friendship with Kavya Madhavan began around 20 years back."

Despite their divorce, Dileep said that he has immense respect for Manju Warrier as an actress and mother as well. The Malayalam actor also mentioned he doesn't want to reveal the reason for their divorce.

He added, "Manju Warrier is a great actress. She is now leading a happy life with her career. Moreover, she is the mother of my daughter Meenakshi. As a result, I did not intend to reveal the reason behind my divorce, as I want to stay away from further issues."

About Dileep's marriages

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan tied the knot on November 25, 2016, and were blessed with a baby girl on October 19, 2018. The parents decided to name their daughter Malahalakshmi as she arrived in the world on the auspicious day of Vijayadasami.

Dileep was earlier married to actress Manju Warrier. The couple went their separate ways in 2015, ending a 17-year-long marriage. They have a daughter together named Meenakshi.

