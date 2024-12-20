Filmmaker Shankar Dayal succumbs to heart attack days before Kuzhandhigal Munnetra Kazhagam’s release

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding death which might be triggering for some readers.

Notable filmmaker Shankar Dayal succumbed to a sudden heart attack and passed away in the late hours of December 19. The director was hours away from attending the press meet for his forthcoming film Kuzhandhigal Munnetra Kazhagam in Chennai, when his health deteriorated and before any diagnosis could be made, Shankar passed away. He was 47.

As per Times Now, a source close to the filmmaker mentioned that about two hours before attending the press meet for his film, Shankar revealed feeling uncomfortable and was sweating profusely. He was taken for a medical checkup shortly after and was even supposed to undergo an angiogram when he breathed his last.

A representative close to the filmmaker recalled the shocking incident and stated, “He said he was feeling weird and was sweating a lot. This is shocking. He was supposed to be at the event just two hours ago.”

For the unversed, Shankar’s upcoming film Kuzhandhigal Munnetra Kazhagam was supposed to mark his first project after a hiatus in 2016. The movie stars Yogi Babu and Senthil in lead roles.

Other cast members of the film include Lizzie Antony, Saravanan, Subbu Panchu, Chitra Lakshmanan and more.

Over the years, the filmmaker has earned a special place in the hearts of many, due to his distinctive voice and insightful approach to showcase films based on sensitive societal themes.

The filmmaker was quite geared up for this release, and in one of his interviews previously, Shankar had opened up on how his project identifies the malaise in politics without propagating any kind of political hatred or violence.

He had said, “Without propagating political hatred or showing any violence, the film merely tells the audience there is no malaise in politics. Why not encourage children to embrace politics at a young age, as our great leaders like Gandhi and Ambedkar did?"

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember you are not alone in the fight.

