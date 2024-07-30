Jailer 2: Yogi Babu CONFIRMS his presence in Rajinikanth starrer; says ‘Nelson is writing something special…’

Yogi Babu, who starred alongside Rajinikanth in the movie Jailer, has given a solid update on the much-awaited sequel. In an interview with Cineulagam, the actor-comedian said, “Nelson and I have worked together from Kolamaavu Kokila, Beast, Doctor, to Jailer, and in all of them, making comedy work is crucial.”

The actor further added, “Now in Jailer 2 as well, Nelson is writing something special for my character which is quite an interesting take on comedy.”

Yogi Babu on his character in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Talking more on the same, Yogi Babu went on to stay wary of his words and stated that everything is being written for the movie right now. Moreover, he humorously added how he does not want to spill any details especially when media are quick to report on any sort of updates.

Yogi Babu is currently promoting his recent web series called Chutney Sambar. The show, which is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is a drama series helmed by director Radha Mohan.

The series focuses on the life of an orphaned street food vendor who finds himself part of a family when his rich stepbrother comes in search of him. The rest of the show focuses on how the food vendor accepts his new family dynamic and survives with the relationships it brings.

Besides Babu, the show also features actors Vani Bhojan, Krish Hassan, Chandramouli PS, Illango, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and many more in key roles.

Rajinikanth’s lineups

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to bring forth his much-awaited movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel in October of this year. The film which is expected to be an action thriller features the superstar as a retired police officer who sets out to uncover a dark mystery.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie also has actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, the actor is currently shooting for his next movie Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film which is rumored to feature the actor in a negative-shaded role also has actors Shruthi Haasan and Sathyaraj in key roles. Moreover, Rajinikanth is next lining up to rejoin Nelson for the sequel movie Jailer 2.

