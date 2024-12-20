Marco Twitter Review: Read 11 tweets before watching Unni Mukundan’s action thriller

Unni Mukundan’s highly-anticipated action thriller Marco has drawn attention surrounding its hype. The film’s sombre glimpses, posters, trailers and more have created quite the buzz, with fans anticipating a great watch in the theaters. Well, the Haneef Adeni directorial hit the theaters on December 20 and in no time, social media was filled with tons of reviews from the first day first show. If you’re also planning to watch Marco on the silver screen soon, don’t miss out on checking out these 11 tweets.

Well, let us tell you that so far, the film has received positive to mixed reviews from the audience.

While the lovers of action sequences have been glued to the edge of their seats with the high-octane scenes, others have also criticised the high number of gory scenes, with not much to contribute in the plot essentially.

Moreover, there has also been appreciation for the musical score of the film, crafted by Ravi Basrur. Individual performances of Unni Mukundan and Navin Pauly has also been appreciated.

Some fans have even specially highlighted the promising first half of the film, and the fact that the movie ended with a slight space for a sequel.

Besides that, there have also been comparisons made with the 2019 film Mikhael. For the unversed, Marco is a spin off of this Nivin Pauly starrer.

Check out netizens’ reactions on Twitter to Marco:

Coming back to Marco, the film is produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainment. The Malayalam language actioner is said to be made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, and is expected to witness a massive footfall at the box office.

Advertisement

Besides Unni Mukundan, the cast of Marco features Siddique, Jagadish, Anson Paul, Kabir Duhan Singh, Rahul Dev and others. The film received an A certification from the CBFC due to visual presentation of strong violent scenes.

ALSO READ: Did Ram Charan get selected for Game Changer only after success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Director says THIS