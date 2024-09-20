Free Tickets: Iconic films of Akkineni Nageswara Rao to be celebrated on his birth anniversary; check out list of theaters

Akkineni Nageswara Rao has been hailed as the pivot of unimaginable talent in South cinema. The legendary actor became the pioneer of bringing up some of the most iconic films of all time, cementing his name like none other. And this year, as the Akkineni family celebrates the centenary birth year of the maestro, they have announced a film festival by the name of ANR 100, which will feature the re-release of some of his most iconic movies.

It isn’t usual to get a chance to re-watch old classic movies on the big screen years after their release. However, the Akkineni family has come up with a great initiative for the fans of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, giving them a chance to re-watch his films.

In collaboration with Annapoorna Studios, the Film Heritage Foundation and the National Film Archive of India, the Akkineni clan has organized a film festival celebration wherein fans will get a chance to re-watch some of his iconic films of all time for free. These special screenings would take place in theaters across different cities, giving fans a chance to relive and rejoice in the magic of cinema through the enigmatic performances of Nageswara Rao.

In a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), the details of the long-running event as well as the films that have been chosen for re-release are mentioned. These will be held between September 20 and 22.

Advertisement

Check it out here:

The list of films that have been put up for re-release includes Devadasu, Missamma, Mayabazar, Bharya Bharthalu, Gundamma Katha, Sudigundalu, Prema Nagar and more.

Nageswara Rao was perhaps the only enigmatic actor back in the day who paved the way for the success of Telugu cinema to where it is today. His films are still loved and relived by his die-hard fans across the country.

ALSO READ: What is 'Toi et Moi' ring? Know everything about new bride Aditi Rao Hydari's engagement jewelry