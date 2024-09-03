Exploring the famous Akkineni family of Telugu cinema: How are Rana and Naga Chaitanya related?

Nagarjuna-led Akkineni family has more than 80 years of association with Telugu cinema and has turned out to be among the most noted families in the Telugu industry. However, it wasn't Akkineni Nagarjuna who initiated the family's journey in Telugu cinema.

Nagarjuna belongs to the second generation of the Akkineni family. His father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao who was popularly known as ANR is the iconic star who founded the eternal legacy of the Akkinenis in Indian cinema. This article is an overview of the family tree of the Akkinenis—right from its inception with the great ANR to Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya.

First generation of Akkineni family

Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR began his film journey in 1941 with Dharma Patni. He is regarded as one of the two pillars of the Telugu film industry, alongside NT Rama Rao (NTR). In an illustrious career spanning 75 years until his death in 2014, ANR acted in and produced many films. For all his path-breaking work in biographical films, he earned the title of Natasamrat from his fans. He is also remembered for his great performances in romantic dramas like Laila Majnu in 1949 and Devadasu in 1953, as well as blockbuster, hits like Ardhangi in 1955, Donga Ramudu in 1955, Mangalya Balam in 1958, and Dussehra Bullodu in 1971.

The major contribution of ANR was the shift of the Telugu cinema from Chennai to Hyderabad, which set the future course for the industry. He had also set up Annapurna Studios in 1975, in his wife Annapurna's name, to provide the necessary infrastructure for Telugu cinema. His last film, the award-winning family drama Manam, is considered a befitting legacy.

Second generation of Akkineni family

The second generation of the Akkineni family is headed by Nagarjuna, the eldest son of ANR. Nagarjuna is a noted actor and producer who has acted in over 100 films in his iconic career, which has bridged both Telugu and Tamil cinema. He made his acting debut as a child artist in the 1967 film Sudigundalu before entering the industry as a leading actor with the 1986 Telugu movie Vikram. Nagarjuna has been a part of many blockbusters and continues to dominate the Telugu film industry.

Nagarjuna was first married to Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984, the daughter of D. Ramanaidu. The Daggubati family is an equally powerful family in Telugu cinema. They have a son, Naga Chaitanya, who is also an actor. This is how Naga Chaitanya is a part of the Daggubati-Akkineni family and is also a cousin to Rana Daggubati.

Nagarjuna Akkineni with second wife Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife. Chay recently got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce from Samantha.

Nagarjuna with his second wife Amala and son Akhil

On the other hand, following his separation from Lakshmi, Nagarjuna married actress Amala, with whom he has a son, Akhil Akkineni, who is an actor in the Telugu film industry.

Third generation of Akkineni family

Naga Chaitanya and his half-brother Akhil Akkineni, sons of Nagarjuna lead the third generation of the Akkineni family. Naga Chaitanya, who made his entry in the year 2009 with the movie Josh, is a busy hero now in the Tollywood industry. He was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an Indian actress, but the couple parted ways later. Recently, Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil Akkineni debuted with a cameo in a small role in Vikram Kumar's Manam. He has acted in many movies as lead hero since then. His last film release was Agent.

Sumanth is the eldest grandson of ANR and is the first actor from the third generation of Akkineni family. He is the son of ANR's daughter Sathyavathi Akkineni. Sumanth had his debut with Prema Katha in 1999, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. He has acted in many movies and now is a partner at Annapurna studios.

Another grandson of ANR, Sushanth Akkineni, is the son of ANR's daughter Naga Susheela Akkineni. He is a cousin to Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni and Sumanth. Sushant made his debut in the film industry in 2008 with Kalidasu.

The Akkineni family is still a prestigious and influential house in the Telugu cinema world, with members of that house still active in acting and producing films.

This was aesthetically represented in the 2014 film Manam, directed by Vikram Kumar, where the Akkineni family across generations appeared on screen together.

The film starred Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna in the lead, with ANR playing an important role. It was the latter's last outing before he passed away.

Akhil Akkineni made a brilliant special appearance in the film, while the lead actress was none other than Naga Chaitanya's wife at that time—Samantha. The continued presence of the Akkineni family in this industry shows their stamp of class that has remained imprinted on Telugu cinema.

