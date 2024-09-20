What is 'Toi et Moi' ring? Know everything about new bride Aditi Rao Hydari's engagement jewelry

Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her long-time beau, Siddharth, recently took the ultimate step in their relationship and announced their wedding on social media. The couple has been in the spotlight ever since rumors about their relationship surfaced. Initially hesitant to confirm their romance, the duo finally got engaged in March this year. They shared the happy news with a beautiful post on social media, flaunting their engagement rings. Following the announcement, Aditi’s ‘Double Diamond Design’ ring went viral on the internet.

In this article, Pinkvilla has curated all the information you need to know if you love our Bibbo Jaan’s stunning diamond ring. So, what are you waiting for? Dive right in to discover the price, significance, and much more about Aditi Rao Hydari’s engagement ring below!

Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning Double Diamond Engagement Ring; Here is all that we know

Over the years, numerous celebrities, such as global icons like Ariana Grande, Megan Fox, and Kylie Jenner, have showcased and shared their love for double-stone rings known as Toi et Moi on social media. This charming French term means "You and Me."

The Toi et Moi ring is considered one of the most romantic engagement ring designs, symbolizing the connection of two souls. This unique style represents the intimacy between partners while preserving their individual identities.

Choosing a ring that symbolizes your relationship is quite romantic, isn't it? It seems that Siddharth was quite thoughtful in selecting the ‘perfect’ ring for his now-wife, Aditi Rao Hydari. With its stylish dual-diamond arrangement, Aditi's ring features two stones: one with a pear-shaped cut and the other with a classic round cut. The diamonds are set onto a sleek gold band. Since its reveal, Aditi's ring has become a highly sought-after choice for modern brides.

The price of a Toi et Moi diamond ring can vary widely. According to a report on Her Zindagi, a basic Toi et Moi ring with two smaller diamonds (0.5-1 carat each) ranges between ₹1.5 to ₹5 lakh. However, rings with larger or higher-quality diamonds can go up to ₹10-20 lakh or more, especially for custom designs or luxury brands.

In a throwback interview with Fever FM, the Maha Samudram actress talked about her engagement ring and said, “That ring also has a story. It is called the Toi et Moi ring, and that means ‘You and I’ ring. That’s why it is made the way it is made—because I wanted to make it like that.”

Coming to Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s wedding on September 16, 2024, the couple tied the knot in the presence of family and loved ones. They shared heartwarming pictures from their beautiful traditional ceremony in Telangana on Instagram.

Pinkvilla wishes the newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth a happy married life ahead!

