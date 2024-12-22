Game Changer 4th single Dhop OUT: Ram Charan sets the stage on fire with Kiara Advani in Thaman's new banger

Game Changer is one of the highly anticipated films of 2025. Directed by S Shankar, the movie is set to hit the big screens during the festive occasion of Pongal on January 10. Ahead of the film's grand release, the makers have unveiled the fourth single titled Dhop.

In the song, Ram Charan showcases his stylish moves alongside Kiara Advani. The duo sets the stage on fire in the new peppy number, wearing vibrant outfits. The onscreen pair's unmatched aura and energy in the single have taken social media by storm. Especially, the actor's solo dance sequence towards the end of the track is unmissable.

Reacting to the song, a netizen commented, "YouTube will blast with this song," while another wrote, "Super dance steps, Ram Charan is a great dancer." Moreover, the word "Grace God" is also trending on several social media platforms due to Ram Charan's unmatched dance moves in the song.

Meanwhile, sharing the song, the makers wrote, "Packing too much energy and high voltage moves, lets all groove to #Dhop mantra from #GameChanger. Letting the #Dhop take over now.."

Take a look at the song below:

Aside from the Telugu version, the makers have also unveiled the Hindi and Tamil versions of the track. Meanwhile, the song is choreographed by Jani Master and composed by none other than Thaman.

Before Dhop, makers launched three tracks from the movie titled Naanaa Hyraanaa, Raa Macha Macha and Jaragandi.

Game Changer will feature Ram Charan as the main lead alongside Kiara Advani as his potential love interest. This marks their second collaboration after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The movie released back in 2019.

In the upcoming film, Ram Charan is expected to play an IAS officer and his character will try to get rid of the corrupt political system. The teaser for the film has already sparked excitement, showing multiple looks for Ram Charan. There are speculations that he will be seen in dual roles.

Are you excited to watch Game Changer in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

