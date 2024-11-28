Game Changer 3rd single OUT: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani step into dream-like sequence for romantic ballad called Naanaa Hyraanaa
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani step into a world of dreams as they romance in Game Changer’s 3rd single called Naanaa Hyraanaa. Watch it here!
Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is all set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti 2025. As the movie is set to release soon, the makers have unveiled its 3rd single called Naanaa Hyraanaa.
The song is crafted in a dream-like sequence with both Charan and Kiara Advani romancing each other. The melodious romantic ballad is composed by Thaman S with lyrics penned by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry. The track is sung by Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal.
Watch the song Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer here: