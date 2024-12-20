WATCH: Ram Charan’s striking all-black look grabs attention as he heads to Dallas for Game Changer event

Game Changer is one of the most anticipated films of 2025, set to release in theaters on January 10. Ahead of the big day, the makers have planned a grand pre-release event in Dallas. Recently, Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he headed to the US.

Several videos of the actor are now going viral on social media. In the clips, Ram Charan looks dapper in an all-black outfit with his classic leather jacket adding an edge to his style. He completes the look with a black cap featuring a patch logo and dark sunglasses.

Additionally, a statement watch on his wrist reflects his taste for luxury. His well-groomed beard and long hair tucked under the cap further elevate his stylish appearance. While making his way through the airport, Ram Charan is clicked while busy talking on the phone.

The Dallas event will mark a historic milestone for Game Changer, making it the first-ever Telugu film to host a pre-release event in a foreign country. Recently, Ram Charan dropped a video message for his fans where he talked about the grand event of his film in the US.

He captioned the post, "Dallas, looking forward to seeing you on December 21st! #Gamechanger."

Game Changer is an upcoming political action drama helmed by S Shankar. The story for the film is written by Karthik Subbaraj and features Ram Charan in the lead role. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will play the female lead.

This project marks the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani after Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hit the big screens in 2019.

The film is expected to showcase Ram Charan as an IAS officer and his character will be on a mission to clean up a corrupt political system. The teaser has hinted at multiple looks for the actor and it is also speculated that he will appear in dual roles.

SJ Suryah will also play a prominent role in this movie alongside the RRR star.

