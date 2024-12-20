Amid recent ban on benefit shows in Telangana, Ram Charan’s Game Changer likely to have a few? Producer Dil Raju reacts

Ram Charan’s Game Changer is all geared up to bring a spectacle on-screen just right at the start of New Year 2025. Starring Kiara Advani as the leading lady along with actors like SJ Suryah and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, the Shankar directorial has already garnered considerable attention before release.

And recently, during a press interaction, producer Dil Raju made a curious statement about the film as he spoke about the RC starrer getting benefit shows in Telugu states.

He said, “Like all the big films, Game Changer will also have benefit shows in both the Telugu states. We will plan it properly and proceed with it.”

Well, this statement comes about at a time right after a ban was placed on benefit shows from taking place in the state of Karnataka some days back. Back on December 6, the Telangana Cinematography Minister, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy announced the same.

Shortly after, it was concluded that even Ram Charan’s Game Changer would not bag any benefit shows in the Telangana states.

Besides this, in his statement to the media, Dil Raju also extended his anticipation for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj and the film Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam, which would also be releasing around the same time during the Sankranthi slot in 2025.

Recently, Game Changer’s director Shankar confessed as to what made him rope in Ram Charan for the role in the film.

While many thought it was right after the success of the actor’s previous film RRR that made him do so, the filmmaker revealed how it was RC’s sheer skillfulness that was the key reason.

He said, “He is an artist who can give in-depth performances. He has a good screen presence. No matter what kind of scene it is, he handles it beautifully.”

For the unversed, Game Changer is bankrolled under Sri Venkateswara Creations, backed by Zee Studios. The film will feature Ram Charan playing the role of an IAS officer, who fights against the corruption of the system.

