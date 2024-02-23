GOAT: Actor Vaibhav recalls when Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu made fun of him during shoot for THIS reason

Ever since it was announced, Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time or GOAT for short, has been the talk of the town. The film’s makers have already unveiled three posters of the film, adding fuel to the already raging hype surrounding it.

It was also announced that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film which also boasts a star-studded cast. In the latest update, actor Vaibhav, who plays a prominent role in the film, recalled an instance where Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu made fun of him in between filming for not knowing the story.

Vaibhav recalls his fun experience on GOAT sets

In a press meet ahead of his latest film Ranam, Vaibhav was asked about The Greatest of All Time, and his role in the film. The actor decided to take the funny route, and recalled a funny story. He mentioned that on a particular day, as he was filming, Vijay asked Venkat Prabhu whether his character knows Vaibhav’s character.

While the director was explaining the scene, and the subtext, Vaibhav seemed to have a blank expression. Noticing this, Vijay asked the reason for the expression, to which Vaibhav wittily replied saying ‘you’re asking doubts because you know the story, I’m like this because I don’t know the story’. He further mentioned that the Bigil actor laughed a bit and asked him how he did not know the story despite shooting for so long, to which Venkat Prabhu added on. He also mentioned that that is all he knows about the film.

More about Vaibhav’s Ranam

Vaibhav’s latest film, Ranam, marks his 25th film in the industry as a hero. The film, helmed by Sherief, also features Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope and more in prominent roles, and hit the silver screens on 23rd February.

Prior to the film’s release, Vaibhav had shared a video on his social media, where Venkat Prabhu was seen talking about the film, and wondering how a hero he had introduced with his 2008 film Saroja, was already making his 25th film. The two held a funny conversation, during which Venkat Prabhu also revealed that he has done a cameo role in the film.

More about GOAT

The Greatest of All Time marks the first on-screen collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. Apart from them, the film also features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu and more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, and has Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music composer. Siddhartha Nuni, known for his work in Dhanush starrer Captain Miller, cranks the camera for the film, while renowned editor Venkat Raajen takes care of the film’s editing.

