GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay starrer welcomes cinematographer Manikandan’s daughter Abyukta to star-studded cast

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time, or GOAT for short, has been the talk of the town from the time it was announced. The makers of the film have already unveiled three posters of the film, all of which added fuel to the already raging hype surrounding the film.

Additionally, the makers have also revealed that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film, which features a star-studded cast. In the latest update, it has been reported by IndiaGlitz that veteran cinematographer Manikandan’s daughter will be making her acting debut with GOAT. It is understood that she will be playing the role of the Leo actor’s daughter in the film.

Abyukta’s mother reveals she has already shot for a few days

Talking to the TOI, Abyukta’s mother Priya Manikandan revealed that the youngster always had an affinity towards films. However, both her parents felt she should focus on her studies first. She further mentioned that Abyukta is a Bharatanatyam dancer, and a model as well, who is currently pursuing law. She also added that she has done quite a number of ad shoots as well.

Additionally, Priya Manikandan also mentioned that they felt this would be a good opportunity for Abyukta to start her acting career, as both Manikandan and Priya are friends with Venkat Prabhu and Archana Kalpathi as well. She also said that Abyukta has already shot for a few days, and will rejoin the film’s sets momentarily. She concluded by saying that Abyukta received words of advice from her father, and veteran cinematographer Manikandan, before her shoot began,

Manikandan is an industry veteran, with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has cranked the camera for several prominent films including Anniyan, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Brahmastra and many more.

More about GOAT

The Greatest of All Time marks the first on-screen collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. The film is set to feature an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Mic Mohan, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainments, while Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film’s music. Siddhartha Nuni of Captain Miller fame will crank the film’s camera while Venkat Raajen has been roped in to edit the film.

