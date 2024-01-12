GOAT co-star Jayaram to host a special screening of Abraham Ozler for Thalapathy Vijay

Jayaram has been a part of numerous Telugu movies throughout the years, and he even made a recent appearance in the film Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu.

Mammootty recently made a remarkable comeback in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Abraham Ozler, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It's worth mentioning that Mammootty's cameo role in the film has created a lot of buzz for the movie.

Jayaram spilled the beans during a press conference today, sharing that he had just finished shooting for The Greatest Of All Time alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai. Apparently, Vijay expressed his excitement to watch the film, especially because Mammootty is playing a significant role in it.

Jayaram organizes a screening of Abraham Ozler for Thalapathy Vijay

As Jayaram explained his interaction with Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of G.O.A.T, he said, “I was shooting with Vijay in Madras, and as soon as I told him the film has released he ran up to me and asked if Mammootty sir is playing a role in the film. If so, then I have to immediately watch this movie cause if Mammootty sir has played something in the movie, he’s certainly going to do something different with his role. I have arranged a screening for him there.”

More about Abraham Ozler

Abraham Ozler is a gripping psychological medical crime thriller movie that was co-produced and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Dr. Randheer Krishnan penned the script, and it features the talented Jayaram in the lead role.

The movie features a talented group of actors including Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Senthil Krishna, Arya Salim, Anoop Menon, Jagadish, Dileesh Pothan, and even Mammootty makes a special appearance in the film.

Abraham Ozler (Jayaram) is the main character in the movie. He's going through a tough time dealing with depression and insomnia because he lost his wife and children to a vengeful killer. Despite his personal tragedy, Ozler is now working as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Kerala. Determined to find closure for his own loss and bring justice to the victims, he embarks on a mission to track down the culprit behind a string of murders.

The film’s music is composed by Midhun Mukundan with cinematography and editing done by Theni Eswar and Shameer Muhammed, respectively.

