Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil OTT Release: Here's when and where you can stream Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph's comedy-drama

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph's Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil was released theatrically on May 16, 2024, and became another sensational super-hit flick for the Malayalam industry.

Now, in a recent update, Prithviraj and Basil Joseph starrer comedy-drama is all set to grace an OTT platform. So, if you missed your chance to catch the films on the big film, here’s an opportunity to watch it!

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil to stream on Disney+Hotstar

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on June 27, 2024, in the Malayalam language with English subtitles.

The makers took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Mix this wedding! #GuruvayoorAmbalanadayil will be streaming from June 27 on Disney+Hotstar. #GuruvayoorAmbalanadayilOnDisneyPlusHotstar.”

Soon after the post went online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement about Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil arriving on the OTT platform.

A user wrote, “Must watch. Forget to watch in theater now watch sitting with family members.” Another one wrote, “iPhone for Anand brother, tiger balm for father.”

More about Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

The story revolves around a young man named Vinu Ramachandran who encounters an unanticipated misfortune before marrying a woman named Anjali. She despises him for it.

After a while, Anandan and his better half Parvathy enter Vinu's life with a revelation of a past connection between Parvathy and Vinu.

What happens later is quite interesting and gives a taste of both comedy and drama.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, the film features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Jagadish, Baiju Santhosh, Rekha, Aju Varghese, and Premalu fame star Mamitha Baiju in special appearances.

The film was helmed by Vipin Das and written by Deepu Pradeep. The cinematography was handled by Neeraj Revi, and the editing was taken care of by Johnkutty.

The comedy-drama was bankrolled by Prithviraj's better half Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and C.V. Sarathi under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, and E4 Entertainments.

